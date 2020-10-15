DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTamil NaduLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSportsSpecial

Die-hard fan of CSK paints his house yellow to pay tribute to MS Dhoni….

Oct 15, 2020, 03:37 pm IST

Gopikrishnan, a resident of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, is a die-hard fan of Dhoni and has been cheering for the cricketer in all the seasons of IPL. He said in an interview that he was upset he could not see Dhoni play live this year and was disappointed with the way people have criticised his favourite cricketer. He added that he wanted to motivate Dhoni and show his support for Thala.

He painted his house in the CSK yellow and also has portraits of Dhoni on the walls. Gopikrishna calls the house “Home of Dhoni fan” and it has the words “Whistle Podu”, which is CSK’s tag line, painted on the wall. He spent Rs almost 1.5 lakh on the special paint job.

 

Dhoni, who has now retired from international cricket, has been repeatedly criticised owing to his poor performance this season. Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter Ziva got rape threats last week after CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

