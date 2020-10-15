Die-hard fan of CSK paints his house yellow to pay tribute to MS Dhoni….

Gopikrishnan, a resident of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, is a die-hard fan of Dhoni and has been cheering for the cricketer in all the seasons of IPL. He said in an interview that he was upset he could not see Dhoni play live this year and was disappointed with the way people have criticised his favourite cricketer. He added that he wanted to motivate Dhoni and show his support for Thala.

He painted his house in the CSK yellow and also has portraits of Dhoni on the walls. Gopikrishna calls the house “Home of Dhoni fan” and it has the words “Whistle Podu”, which is CSK’s tag line, painted on the wall. He spent Rs almost 1.5 lakh on the special paint job.

Super Fan Gopi Krishnan and his family in Arangur, Tamil Nadu call their residence Home of Dhoni Fan and rightly so. ?? A super duper tribute that fills our hearts with #yellove. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome pic.twitter.com/WPMfuzlC3k — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 13, 2020

Dhoni, who has now retired from international cricket, has been repeatedly criticised owing to his poor performance this season. Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter Ziva got rape threats last week after CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.