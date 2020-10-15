“I don’t have a ti-cat”; A hilarious video of a cat being escorted by a railway officer goes viral.

A hilarious video of a feline being escorted out of a highspeed train in China has taken social media by storm, with netizens cracking jokes on it. In this TikTok video going viral across social media platforms, a train conductor is seen carrying the cat by its legs and taking it out of the gates, after it had attempted to sneak onboard a high-speed rail service in north-west China recently.

The woman who posted the video added a caption saying that “the silly cat” had been “forced to leave the train after refusing to buy a ticket.” The video got millions of views, and many users thought the furry passenger’s behavior was ‘adorable’ and ‘hilarious’ as it was seen walking out on two legs. People had cracked funny jokes about how not everyone is ‘purr-fect’ and he didn’t have pockets to keep the tickets. Others felt sorry for the animal, claiming it must be a pet as it looked quite well-groomed and that it might have been left further away from its home and will be difficult getting back.