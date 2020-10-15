IMD forecast thunderstorms and lightning for next 5 days

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places. The IMD has predicted that thunderstorms with lightning will occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next five days, and in Rayalaseema region on the weekend.

IMD has said that this is due to a deep depression situated about 15 km west by northwest of Andhra’s Kakinada and 200 km east by southeast of Telangana’s Khammam .

Also Read: Indian Railway announces 22 festival trains

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and emerge into east central Arabian Sea, off Maharashtra coast around Friday morning,” said the Met official.

.