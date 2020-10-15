Malala Yousafzai is a perfect role model for all young girls and now she once again proved it through Twitter…Know what it is …

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has impressed many of her followers with her savage response to a social media post by a Pakistani singer who claimed that the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize was not impressed by his “thirst traps” on Instagram.

It all started with a tweet posted by the Pakistani singer named Sharjeel who talked about how his friend had met Malala on an Oxford exchange program and showed her his pictures, trying to impress her so that he could get to know him. To this, Malala had shown no interest and had stated that she is not into ‘appearances.’ Yousafzai saw the tweet and immediately responded to it by saying ‘it is what it is’ as she confirmed what the singer had claimed.

Both the parties had indulged in this conversation in good humor. Malala’s response was received extremely well on the internet. Netizens thronged to the comments section to tell how savage she was with her reply. Some even used the popular lingo ‘stan’ for her stating how amazing she was.