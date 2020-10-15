“My quest in life is to influx Hollywood with brown people”: Priyanka Chopra…

“My quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people, because we don’t see enough of us,” she said, “I want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me… start to be on the poster of a movie”. Priyanka Chopra said she wants to create opportunities for brown actors in Hollywood through her production house.

The actress recently took to Instagram and revealed that she has returned to the sets to resume work. Priyanka is currently in Europe and she has been sharing photos from the location.

Priyanka Chopra did not have an easy entry into Hollywood. The actress first tried singing before she got her big break with ‘Quantico’. She eventually bagged her film break with ‘Baywatch’. This includes Matrix 4, a wedding comedy movie with Mindy Kaling and more. Apart from acting, the actress has also been busy as a producer. She recently co-produced an all-Asian cast film titled Evil Eye.