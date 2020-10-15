The man of renaissance passed away: K. Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran lamented that Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was a writer who inspired people for social and cultural transformation through his literary works. Kerala has lost a true Renaissance hero.

He was the one who brought the freedom of Indian culture to Malayalam literature, which was suffocating under the grip of leftist materialist ideas, through his book The Epic of the Twentieth Century. Calling Malayalam literature before and after the epic of the twentieth century is a testament to the greatness of Akkitham.

All his works like Twentieth Century Epic, Balidarshanam, Pandathe melshaanthi, Idinju Polinja Lokam, Manasapooja, Vennakallinte Kadha, Manasaakshiyude pookal, Bhagavatam (translation, three volumes), Selected Poems of Akkitham are Kalikottilil, Nimisha Kshetra are very popular among the Malayalees. K. Surendran said that another feature of Akkitham works was its simple language and commitment to the poor.