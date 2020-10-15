This is not exercise, this is a stylish way of eating grass….Watch video!!!

We all know that giraffes are the longest living creatures in the world. But they have to work a little harder to eat the grass on the ground. The video of a giraffe eating grass with such difficulty is now going viral on social media.

The video shows a giraffe eating grass from a meadow. The giraffe restores its legs after eating all the grass it needs. At first glance, this giraffe seems to be exercising.

I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic! pic.twitter.com/9pjbTugdKm — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) October 12, 2020

This video was shared on Twitter by Daniel Holland. ‘I had never thought about how a giraffe eats grass. But it’s awesome, ” the seven-second video was shared with the caption. Sudha Raman, an IFS officer, also shared the video with the caption, “This giraffe is not exercising, but eating its own favorite grass.” The video has already been viewed by tens of thousands of people.