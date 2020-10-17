“Trying to create hatred and communal tension”; FIR filed against Kangana Ranaut and her sister

Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts. A magistrate court in Bandra has ordered an FIR to be registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, based on a complaint that accused the duo of “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their tweets. The complaint was filed by the casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed.

The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

In his complaint, Sayyed appealed to book the sisters under Sections 153A, 295A, 124 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Sayyed also specified the tweets that he found inciting where Kangana compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The complainant, who claimed to have worked with eminent film directors, said the real motive behind these tweets should be investigated.

Hindus lives don’t matter, west till this date makes movies on 5-6 millions Jews genocide, so it’s not repeated, through the slavery of hundreds years do we know how many Hindus were killed? 100 times more than Jews in WW2, but no movies on Hindu genocide #parisbeheading https://t.co/SQYu2XVbpQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

The court order comes at a time Kangana is engaged in a battle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which razed a portion of her Mumbai office alleging that it was illegally constructed. Following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, Kangana started garnering attention on social media as she raised questions over nepotism in Bollywood. Her attack veered off as she slammed the Shiv Sena government for targetting her over her PoK tweet. On Saturday, Kangana tweeted about the Paris incident where a history teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet was found decapitated.