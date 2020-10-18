COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases still remain in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID-19 has been confirmed for 7631 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 1399, Kozhikode 976, Thrissur 862, Ernakulam 730, Thiruvananthapuram 685, Kollam 540, Kottayam 514, Kannur 462, Alappuzha 385, Palakkad 342, Kasaragod 251, Pathanamthitta 179, Idukki 162 and Wayanad 144. Today, 160 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 6685 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 723 are not clear. Malappuram 1367, Kozhikode 943, Thrissur 844, Ernakulam 486, Thiruvananthapuram 525, Kollam 537, Kottayam 465, Kannur 348, Alappuzha 373, Palakkad 179, Kasaragod 239, Pathanamthitta 129, Idukki 114 and Wayanad 136 were affected by the disease.

There are currently 2,80,236 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,55,696 are under home / institutional quarantine and 24,540 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 2,795 people were admitted to the hospital today. During the last 24 hours, 58,404 samples were tested. A total of 39,39,199 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.