King Khan was once beaten up by a group of Delhi boys…Know about that hilarious anecdote

The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is happily married to Gauri Khan and they are doting parents to their three kids – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. But did you know SRK was once beaten by a bunch of boys for another girl?

The actor had shared this hilarious anecdote himself during one of his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, SRK and comedian Kapil Sharma were discussing how people in Delhi behave and recalling his time in the city, SRK shared that once when he was casually dating a girl, he was beaten by a few boys for calling that girl his girlfriend. The boys told the actor that the girl is not his girlfriend but his “bhabhi”. SRK then joked that now when he steps out in Delhi with his wife Gauri and someone asks who she is, he says that she is his bhabhi.

The superstar said, “Main Green Park mein tha maine ek girlfriend banai thi nai nai. Girlfriend kya thi, Delhi waale jaise bolte hai girlfriend kuch nahi thi aise hi sath main ghoom rahi thi bechari ladki… toh main ja raha tha kuch gunde type ladke ek din mere ko rok lia bola ki ‘yeh kaun hai’ toh main thoda Colombus school ka tha maine kaha ‘she’s my girlfriend’. He said ‘girlfriend nahi hai teri bhabhi hai’.”

He added, “Girlfriend ka friend khatam nahi hua do koot koot ke maare unhone mujhe. Ek ke haath main na kullad tha kullad de ke maara mere muh pe. Ab yeh zamana aagaya hai main biwi ke sath bhi Delhi main nikalta hun koi puchta hai kaun hai main kehta hun meri bhabhi hai.”