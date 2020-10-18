‘Let me play too’, Watch viral video of pandas playing…

Giant pandas are fun bears. These people who eat bamboo and sit on a tree are truly wonders of nature. Due to their endangered species, they thrive in protected environments. Games of giant pandas growing up in such a shelter are now going viral on social media.

The game is played on a slider that is normally played by children. The video shows four pandas playing on a wooden slider. Those coming down from the top are hugging and pushing the ones below. The pandas are competing to get back on the slider after coming down the aisle unwillingly.

I hope pandas playing on a slide brings a smile to your day ??? pic.twitter.com/paLqTINDaB — ? Simon BRFC Hopkins ? (@HopkinsBRFC) October 15, 2020

The 34-second video was posted on Simon BRFC’s Twitter account. Following the video shared with the caption that slides and pandas are expected to bring a smile to your day, many came up with comments.