Saif Ali Khan purchased his ancestral home ‘Pataudi Palace’ for a huge price!!! Let’s have a look at the struggles he faced

The celebrity couple’s Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan spends most of their time at his ancestral house in Haryana, the Pataudi Palace. But do you know that Saif had to purchase the property for Rs. 800 crores, again along with his hard-earned cash?

Saif mentioned in an interview that whereas he has had a privileged upbringing, ‘there was no inheritance’. Even the property that he’s speculated to have inherited was purchased with cash he comprised of movies. The Pataudi Palace, unfold throughout 10 acres, has roughly 150 rooms, together with seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, and 7 billiard rooms. After the demise of Saif’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the palace was leased to Neemrana Hotels, which operated it as a luxurious property till 2014.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Saif mentioned, “People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back’. They held a conference, and said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned.” He added, “So, even the house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there’s been no inheritance.”