Suraj and Nimisha to be back again after ‘Thondimuthal’ through Jeo Baby’s new film….

After ‘Randu penkuttikal’, ‘Kunjudaivam’ and ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’, director Jeo Baby will be directing a new film starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. After ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’, this is another film in which the two actor come together.

The title design and poster for the new film is by Linku Abraham, who has prepared the title and poster for the film ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’.

The film is being produced by Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan and Sajin S Raj under the banner of Mankind Cinemas, Symmetry Cinemas and Cinema Cooks. The film is also a gathering of national and state film award winners. In 2013, Suraj won the National Award for Best Actor and the State Award for Best Actor at this year’s State Film Awards. It was based on the performance of ‘Android Kunjappan version 5.25’ and ‘Vikrithi’. Nimisha is the recipient of the 2018 State Award for Best Actress. The award was given for his performance in ‘Oru Kuprasiddha Payyan’ and ‘Chola’. Adish Praveen won the National Award for Best Child Actress and Anna Fathima won the National Award for Best Child Actress.