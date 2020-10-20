Chinese soldier captured in Eastern Ladakh will not be released soon; Indian Army wants to question in detail

BEIJING: The Chinese military has expressed hope that its missing soldier apprehended by the Indian Army in Eastern Ladakh will be released soon. But according to the reports the Indian Army wants to question the soldier in detail, so the Chinese soldier will not be released soon. He had “strayed” across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), an incident that comes amid a massive deployment of troops by the two militaries in the region following the border standoff since May.

The Indian Army said in a statement on Monday that the soldier, a Corporal in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has been identified as Wang Ya Long and he will be returned to the Chinese military at the Chushul-Moldo border point after completion of formalities. “China hopes that India will hand over soon the Chinese soldier who got lost in China-India border areas on the evening of October 18 when helping local herdsmen retrieve a yak at their request,” said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the PLA said in a statement on Monday night. “The PLA border troops informed the Indian military right after the incident and hoped the Indian side would aid in search and rescue, and the Indian side promised to offer help and return the missing soldier timely after finding him,” he said.