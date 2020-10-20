Durga idol recreated as doctor killing ‘coronasur’ going viral….

The festival of Durga Puja brings out the best of creativity and art when it comes to ideating themes for Puja pandals in West Bengal. This year, Durga has been depicted as a doctor fighting coronavirus.

Durga and other deities including Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh are depicted as essential workers who have acted as no less than gods and goddesses to help save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic. Durga is depicted as a doctor wearing a doctor’s coat and fighting the demon Mahishasur. Instead of her trident, Durga has a vaccine in hand which she uses to kill Mahishashur, who is depicted as the coronavirus.

What a beautiful way to show respect to Corona Warriors- Doctors,nurses, policemen,cleaners and ambulance workers. Mahishasur is Corona virus! How creative ??

Hope Ma Durga helps us overcome this pandemic and everyone remains safe and healthy ?? pic.twitter.com/74EaT9Wuat — Dr sarika verma (@Drsarika005) October 19, 2020

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the image of innovative idols on Twitter. “Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020”.

Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

The original post was shared nearly 69,000 times and the photos are being shared on other platforms like Reddit and WhatsApp as well.