IPL 2020 live updates:- Dawan’s century went in vain as Kings XI Punjab beats Delhi Capitals in today’s match

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan’s century went in vain as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday. Chasing 165, Kings XI started off on a weak note, losing their in-form opening pair KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal early. Chris Gayle too departed inside the powerplay over, but the “Universal Boss” made his presence felt hitting three fours and two sixes in Tushar Deshpande’s first over. Nicholas Pooran then chipped in with an important half-century as he stitched a crucial 69-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell.

In the end, it was Jimmy Neesham who sealed the deal for Punjab, hitting Daniel Sams for a six to complete the chase with one ball to spare. Earlier in the day, Delhi opener Dhawan continued his imperious form as he completed his second century in the ongoing edition. The left-hander finished the Delhi innings unbeaten on 106 from 61 balls, helping his side post a challenging 164/5 on the board. With this ton, Dhawan also became the first batsman in IPL to hit consecutive tons.