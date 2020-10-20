New meme of Pope is taking over Twitter!!! See post here…

Pope Francis have been subjected to multiple memes in the past, but a new one has gone viral on Twitter which shows him holding up various things, ranging from The Lion King’s Simba to Baby Yoda.

People have been editing a 2013 photograph of the pope holding a Eucharist wafer while praying in Brazil. The photograph was clicked as Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida on July 24, 2013 in Aparecida, Brazil.

While the photo has inspired other popular memes since 2013, this version used four different images is a new one. In earlier versions of the meme, the Eucharist wafer was replaced with circular objects like CDs.