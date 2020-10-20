Pedestrian was robbed by two youths at Knifepoint; caught on camera[Watch]

Bengaluru: A pedestrian has been allegedly robbed by two youths in Bengaluru at knifepoint in broad daylight. The entire incident was recorded on the mobile phone of a person who seems to be driving a vehicle parked on one side of the road. The incident came to light when D Roopa, IGP took to Twitter and shared a video of the two accused. In her tweet, D Roopa mentioned that the incident is suspected to have taken place near Chickpet metro station on Tuesday morning. Reportedly, none of the accused’s targets has lodged a complaint with the police and they have not been identified yet.

Two youths dressed in black can be seen walking next to a vehicle that has been parked. One of the youths catches hold of a man walking next to the vehicle and threatens him at knifepoint. The victim, however, manages to flee from the spot. The two youths return to the bylane which seems to be their hiding place. After some time, both the youths approach another pedestrian walking in the area. One of the accused holds the collar of the victim’s shirt, pulling him back, while the other threatens him with a knife.