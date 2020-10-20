‘ We will show you the door long before we show you our papers’: TMC Mp Mahua Moitra on CAA

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had came down heavily against BJP national president JP Nadda. The TMC MP has criticized Nada’s statement that Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented soon.

” JP Nadda in WB – says CAA to be implemented soon Listen up @BJP – we will show you the door long before we show you our papers!”, Moitra tweeted.

Earlier the TMC MP had also slammed the union home minister Amit Shah over his statements about imposing president’s rule in West Bengal. “Ironic how the perpetrators of Jungle Rule in India now publicly demand President’s Rule in Bengal”, Moitra tweeted.

“As far as the CAA is concerned, it has already been passed in parliament. All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. We are committed to it,”Nadda said while addressing a paty meeting in West Bengal.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, its implementation got delayed. But as the situation is slowly improving, the work has started. The rules are now being framed and CAA will be implemented very soon. Under this act all the eligible people will definitely get Indian citizenship,” he added.