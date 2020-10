At least 5 people had lost their lives and 34 others were injured as the bus they were travelling fell into a gorge. The accident took place at a valley near Kondaibari Ghat near Visarwadi in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes 

The bus travelling from Malkapur to Surat has fell into the gorge. The deceased include three passengers, the bus driver and the cleaner.  31 out of 34 injured have been shifted to Nandurbar Civil Hospital for further treatment.