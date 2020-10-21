‘Call Reason’; True caller is rolling out a new feature. Here’s all you need to know about it

Truecaller has added a new interesting and much-needed feature called the ‘Call Reason’, which will tell you the reason why the person is calling you. To access it, you can click on the Call Reason button before making a call. You can set 3 custom reasons that you think you will use most or write a new reason every time you call. But, this is not a mandatory feature, if you don’t want to mention the reason, you can simply skip writing it.

The Call Reason feature is currently available for free only on Android devices and can be turned off in the settings menu. The company says it is being rolled out to users around the world on Truecaller (version 11.30) for Android. “Truecaller has always been innovating when it comes to your calling experience. The Caller ID on mobile, introduced over 10 years ago, persists in solving the problem of unknown numbers. We’ve continued to innovate over the years and change the way you call. But, we believe that this latest addition is a game-changer. We’ve solved the ‘who’ and now we are solving the ‘why’,” Truecaller noted in its official blog. Truecaller says this feature might come in handy in a lot of situations. For example, when your ex-girlfriend/boyfriend calls at midnight and the Call Reason shows ‘We need to talk’, It’s probably for the best to let this one ring out or when you are in a meeting, the reason states, ‘You won’t believe what just happened. I have exciting news’, then you might want to attend the call.