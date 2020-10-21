“CPM and Congress” Members Resigned From Party , Joins BJP

Kozhikode: In what has now become an almost regular phenomenon, an increasing number of CPM and Congress workers continue to sever their party ties to join BJP, with nearly all of them protesting the leadership style and ideological shallowness of their parties.Party members who resigned from the CPM and the Congress and joined the BJP. CPM workers Viswanathan, Harindran, and Manoj and Congress-INTUC activist Udayan resigned from Thiruthiyad ward in Kozhikode North constituency and joined the BJP. State General Secretary M.T. Ramesh received them wearing shawls.

Read Also; “Shocking”; ‘7-year-old Boy Rapes 5-Year-old Girl’, Booked Under POCSO

District Vice President Adv. Sudheer, District Secretary M. Rajeev Kumar, State Council member P.M. Shyam Prasad, North Constituency President K. Shaibu, General Secretary P. Rajith Kumar, n. Sivaprasad, Sheikh Shahid, Balaraman, Sushant, VP Shibu, and V Dileep have attended the function.