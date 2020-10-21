“Shocking” ; ‘7-year-old Boy Rapes 5-Year-old Girl’, Booked Under POCSO

Uttar Pradesh: A 7-year-old boy from Aligarh, raped a 5-and-a-half-year-old girl. The charged boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The girl went to take her ball from the accused’s house when he raped her.

The incident is said to have occurred on October 12 came to light when the girl’s mother approached the police and filed a complaint. On the day of the incident, the girl was playing on her terrace when her ball accidentally fell to the boy’s home. The girl went to the 7-year-old boy’s home to fetch her ball. At this time, the charged grabbed the girl and raped her.

Read Also; “Wanted” Gorkha Leader, Who Was Missing For Years Appears Before Media!!!

The age of the boy was not mentioned in the complaint which was filed by the girl’s mother, but a medical examination disclosed that he is 7-years-old. The accused boy has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While the boy has been booked under IPC and POCSO Act, it must be noted that he is entitled to partial immunity under section 83 of the IPC.