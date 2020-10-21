Here is a law student writing Bhagavad Gita on 4,000 grains of rice…

A law student from Hyderabad claims to be the country’s first woman micro-artist who has completed her most recent project of writing of the Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 grains of rice. The project took over 150 hours of precision and is an exciting addition to her collection of 2,000 artworks. The artist behind these creations is Ramagiri Swarika.

“In my most recent work, I have written the Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 rice grains which took 150 hours to finish. I work with various products to create micro arts,” said Swarika. She also does milk art, paper carvings and has drawn on sesame seeds too, among many other products.

“After being recognized for my work on the national level, I am willing to take my artwork to international platforms,” she said. “I have always had an interest in art and music and have received many awards since my childhood. I started doing micro art from the last four years with a drawing of Lord Ganesha on a rice grain, then the English alphabet on a single rice grain”.

She was awarded a national award in 2019 from Delhi Cultural Academy and was recognized as India’s first micro-artist. “I was awarded the International Order Book of records in 2017, and in 2019, I received a national award from the North Delhi Cultural Academy. Till now I have worked on 2000 plus micro arts,” she said.