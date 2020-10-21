My heart is filled with gratitude’: Sanjay Dutt makes important announcement about his health condition

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has made an important announcement regarding his health condition. The actor who has under treatment for cancer has released an official statement on his social media handle.

Sanjay Dutt announced that he has recovered from his recent health problem. He picked the occasion of his twins, Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday to share the happy news.

Also Read: Indian rupee settles lower against US dollar

“The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family”, Dutt wrote.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way”, he added.

“I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he wrote.