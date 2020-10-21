Shreeshma who holds an engineering degree has been a truck driver for the past six months….

Growing up watching vehicles since childhood, Shreeshma’s only desire in her mind was to learn to drive all vehicles. Shreeshma, who has been training in driving since Class V, opted for a tipper lorry driver job soon after completing her engineering degree.

Shreeshma, the daughter of school teacher Sreeja, will adventurously come with a lorry on any road, the girl, is a marvel to the countrymen. Up to seven loads have been unloaded in a single day. Father Purushothaman said his daughter had been driving the lorry at home for more than six months. Shreeshma, who has ridden most of the bikes and cars, is ready to drive the bus.

Shreeshma, who is licensed to drive all vehicles, is also training to operate a bulldozer. Shreeshma, who graduated from the College of Engineering, Maathamangalam, is also conducting examination training for government jobs. Sreeshma’s experience is that drivers and others behave decently wherever they go. Shreeshma has decided to continue this job till she gets another job.