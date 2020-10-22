“BJP’s Free Covid Vaccine” ; Opposition Attacks Amid Bihar Polls!!!

Bihar; The Bharatiya Janata Party unleashed its manifesto for Bihar election 2020, to reach out to over 7.20 crore voters in the state promising free coronavirus vaccine and assuring 19 lakh jobs over the next five years if the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is re-elected to power. Carrying the tagline ‘BJP hai to bharosa hai’ during the release of the Bihar election manifesto, the party promised free coronavirus vaccination for every person in the state once a vaccine is made available for mass production in the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after releasing the BJP manifesto for the Bihar election, said, “As soon as a coronavirus vaccine is available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto.”As soon as a free coronavirus vaccine all was announced, the Opposition raised eyebrows throwing questions at the ruling party over the promise. Attacking the BJP over its promise to give free coronavirus vaccination in Bihar in its manifesto. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that the BJP was using the Covid-19 pandemic for politics and “selling the fear of death”.

On Nirmala Sitharaman’s arrival to Bihar to extricate the BJP manifesto, the Opposition asked the Union finance minister why a special package was never declared for the state.RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “BJP doesn’t have a face for Bihar polls. Finance Minister had to come to release the vision document. Since she’s here, Sitharaman Ji should first tell why she never gave a special package and special state status to Bihar.”