Crocodile makes surprise entry into temple, leaves after request from priest…

The Sri Ananthapura temple in Kasaragod had a surprise visitor, a big vegetarian crocodile that lived in the temple lake its home for many years entered the temple premises.

“Some reports suggest Babiya entered the sanctum sanctorum but it is not correct. However, it came to the temple premises on Tuesday evening and spent some time there and went back after chief priest Chandraprakash Nambisan asked it go to its permanent habitat– the temple pond,” temple official said.

Babiya is a gentle crocodile and is believed to be fully vegetarian. Nobody has any idea how the crocodile came to the temple pond and who named it. But people say it has been in the temple pond for more than 70 years and has never had any history of wild behaviour. Babiya’s diet is reported to be offerings from the temple and it comes out immediately after the temple priest calls it.

“The priest feeds Babiya twice a day. At times he puts the rice ball right into its mouth. The priest has a unique chemistry with Babiya. The temple pond has enough fishes and we believe it never attacks or consumes them. It is a fully vegetarian crocodile keeping with the tradition of the ancient temple,” said another employee of the temple.