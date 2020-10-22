First look video of Jr. NTR’s ‘Bheem’ in ‘RRR’ released: Watch it here

The makers of the multi-lingual film ‘RRR’ had released a teaser trailer of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem in the film. The makers released the trailer as a tribute to the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on his 119th birth anniversary.
Jr.NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in the film directed by SS Rajamouli. RRR is a fictionalized film on the story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The duo fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.
The film made at a massive budget of Rs 450 crore, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt , Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. Produced by DVV Danayy, the film was scheduled to release on January 8, 2021.
Finally, here's the mighty Bheem!
A befitting return gift to you my dear brother @tarak9999!https://t.co/dsTSC7QoBO@ssrajamouli @RRRMovie #RamarajuForBheem #RRRMovie #BheemFirstLook
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 22, 2020
