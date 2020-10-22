Reopening date of schools announced

The date of reopening of schools has been announced. The Supreme Committee has announced the date of reopening of schools.

As per the new decision, the schools in Oman will reopen from November 1. The Supreme Committee added schools will adopt a curriculum that involves blended learning.

Also Read: ‘Kummanam is big fraudster! what a corruption’

Earlier, Dr. Madiha Ahmed Al Shaibani, Minister of Education had said that the academic year 2020/2021 will be a blended learning year, with both online and offline classes to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

While school buses will operate at half-capacity, the classes will be based on hours of study, depending on the category of schools. Social distancing, wearing of masks, washing hands at frequent intervals, will be mandated without fail for everyone coming to the schools.