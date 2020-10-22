Researchers found out a ‘lost river’ that ran through Thar Desert 172,000 years ago

A group of scientists had found out evidences of a lost river that ran through the Thar desert in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The river had ran through Thar desert around 1.72 lakh years ago.

The study was carried out by a group of researchers from The Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, Anna University in Tamil Nadu, and IISER Kolkata . The findings were published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews.

The study suggest that a a river flowed nearby to Bikaner, Rajasthan, which is over 200 kilometres away from the nearest modern river.

The study indicates that Stone Age populations lived in a distinctly different Thar Desert landscape than we see today.

The team studied a deep deposit of river sands and gravels, which had been exposed by quarrying activity near the village of Nal. The researchers used a method called luminescence dating to understand when quartz grains in the river sands were buried.

The results indicated that the strongest river activity at Nal occurred at approximately 172 and 140 thousand years ago.