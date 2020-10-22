Video and audio calls may soon be available on the WhatsApp web…

WhatsApp is reportedly trying to introduce video and audio calling for web users.

Wabeta Info has revealed that WhatsApp is testing such a feature. WhatsApp’s 2.2043.7 beta update includes video and audio calling.

According to Wabeta Info, the facility will be available in a few weeks. When you call someone a special window will appear showing the call status. With this feature you can make group video calls and group audio calls, says Wabeta Info.

The Messenger Rooms link for video calls is currently embedded in the WhatsApp web. But with the inclusion of video calling on the WhatsApp web, messenger rooms may sometimes be skipped.