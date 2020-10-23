DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSEntertainmentFoodVideoFunny

An outlandish ‘pappadum’ song left netizens horrified…Watch

Oct 23, 2020, 08:06 pm IST

A song on one of the most delectable Indian snacks papadum is gone viral on the Internet the recent time. It features a group of foreigners singing the song, along with a desi woman painfully smiling in it. The video, which has more than 1.6 million views, was shared on Twitter by Pran Patel with the caption, “What fresh hell is this (sic)?” And Twitter seemed to agree with him, as they too were horrified by the funny/offensive song. In the music video, the foreigners sing “Papadum, papadum, papadum,” repeatedly throughout the entire length of the song while holding…you guessed it right…a papadum. And the horror is real!

Apart from representing the favorite Indian snack, a man in the video can be seen swinging the bat while creepily saying papadum. This cultural representation obviously did not go well with Desi Twitter, who took to social media to troll the song massively. While some netizens cracked hilarious jokes, others said that they want to rescue the brown woman in it. Few others were horrified by the cultural appropriation.

 

Tags
Oct 23, 2020, 08:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button