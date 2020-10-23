An outlandish ‘pappadum’ song left netizens horrified…Watch

A song on one of the most delectable Indian snacks papadum is gone viral on the Internet the recent time. It features a group of foreigners singing the song, along with a desi woman painfully smiling in it. The video, which has more than 1.6 million views, was shared on Twitter by Pran Patel with the caption, “What fresh hell is this (sic)?” And Twitter seemed to agree with him, as they too were horrified by the funny/offensive song. In the music video, the foreigners sing “Papadum, papadum, papadum,” repeatedly throughout the entire length of the song while holding…you guessed it right…a papadum. And the horror is real!

What fresh hell is this? pic.twitter.com/hGy8ytrtcA — Pran Patel (@MrPranPatel) October 22, 2020

Apart from representing the favorite Indian snack, a man in the video can be seen swinging the bat while creepily saying papadum. This cultural representation obviously did not go well with Desi Twitter, who took to social media to troll the song massively. While some netizens cracked hilarious jokes, others said that they want to rescue the brown woman in it. Few others were horrified by the cultural appropriation.

I am an Indian, to be specific, a Malayalee – the land where the word Pappadam comes from and I don't think it is cultural appropriation at all. People need to chill the F down and worry why on Earth is she smiling like that, instead! — The Keto Me (@theketome) October 23, 2020