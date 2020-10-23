Dubai gets the record for the largest fountain in the world….

Dubai acquires the record for the world’s largest fountain, as the Gulf city tries to boost its tourism sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Palm Fountain, which covers an area of 14,366 square feet, is located at The Pointe shopping and dining district on Palm Jumeirah, a man-made palm-shaped island.

“GWR is delighted to officially see The Palm Fountain breaking the title of the Largest fountain,” Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records said. “This fountain is an example of another milestone in Dubai’s architectural achievements,” it said.

FIRST LOOK: The world’s largest fountain show launches in Dubai at The Pointe – Palm Jumeirah pic.twitter.com/rZIxgY22pS — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) October 22, 2020

The new fountain has over 3,000 LED lights, 7,500 nozzles and can shoot water up to 105 metres, according to Guinness. Last month, British artist Sacha Jafri broke the record for the largest art canvas measuring 1,595 square metres, also in Dubai, Guinness said.