IMD predicts heavy rain

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the southern districts of West Bengal on Friday .

As per IMD, a low-pressure area, formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to cross an area between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh by October 23 afternoon and turn into a deep depression.

Under its influence it light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in many places of various districts of South Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

One or two places of Purba Medinipur district is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rain is also predicted at one or two places in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia districts during this time.

IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 22 to 24.