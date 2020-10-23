IPL 2020 live updates:- Mumbai Indians has consolidated their position in the top half by defeating Chennai Super Kings in today’s match

Sharjah: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets. Mumbai set a target of 115 for victory in 12.2 overs without losing a wicket. With the win, Mumbai moved to the top of the points table. Ishan Kishan was the top scorer for Mumbai with 68 not out. Decock was unbeaten on 42.

Mumbai came out on top with a low target and scored easily. Kishan, who got a chance in the opening in the absence of Rohit, accepted the opportunity with both hands outstretched. Kishan, who hit spinners and pacers alike, completed his fifty off 29 balls. Decock gave Mumbai a solid victory with the firm support of the crushing youngster. The duo’s 116 for the first wicket is the highest opening partnership in the last three seasons.