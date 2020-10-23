‘It’s more priceworthy than gold’; 2 arrested for stealing onions….

Two people have been arrested for stealing 550 kg of onions from a village near Pune. The two people, identified by Pune Police as Sanjay Paradhi and Popat Kale, stole around 550 kg of onions in Mauje Devjali on October 23. The case under sections 34, 379, and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against them with Pune’s Narayangaon police station. Onion prices across cities in Maharashtra soared to Rs 80-120/kg due to supply shortage due to heavy rainfall.

In fact, onion is now more expensive than some exotic vegetables in Mumbai and Pune as retail price in the metros soared to Rs 80-100/kg and Rs 100-120/kg, respectively, corresponding to rates at Nashik district’s Lasalgaon wholesale market. Pune’s Market Yard received only half their usual supply with only 40-50 tracks on October 21, and prices are expected to keep rising as the new crop will take time to arrive. According to estimates by the Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association (MSOGA), 50 percent of Kharif and late Kharif onion crops were damaged by heavy rains. In the meantime, hope is being placed at import stock leveling prices as 70 containers with 2,000-tonne onions have arrived at Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on October 21, said the Horticulture Produce Exporters’ Association (HPEA). Another 100 containers with 2,900-tonne onions are expected within two-three days at JNPT pushing landing cost to Rs 40-45/kg and retail cost to Rs 50-55/kg, they added.