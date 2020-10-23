‘Modi still hasn’t told us when he will drag China out of our territory”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again came down against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader attacked Prime Minister over India-China border row in an election meeting in Bihar.

“The Prime Minister bows his head before the country’s soldiers. But the real question is, why did he say there are no Chinese soldiers inside the Indian territory after 20 of our soldiers were martyred? The border that Bihar’s youth give their blood and sweat to protect has been breached by China, and Modi still hasn’t told us when he will drag China out of our territory,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Narendra Modi said India will win this fight in 22 days. What happened to that promise? Did he speak even once when Bihar’s labourers were walking home hungry and thirsty? They did not even give them buses or trains,” Gandhi said.