Police busts international betting racket which used religious chants as codes

Police had busted an online betting racket. The Rajasthan police had busted an illegal betting racket in a raid conducted at Jaipur on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The police had also arrested 2 persons and recovered Rs 4.18 crore in cash.

Acting on the tip-off the police raided a residential complex in Kotwali police station area and arrested two persons identified as Randheer Singh , a native of Rajkot district and Kripal Singh Jodha alias Ankit Jodha , a native of Ajmer. Rs 41,880,500 in cash, two cash-teller machines, nine mobile phones and a calculator was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police claimed that the bookies were using religious chants as codes during the betting operation to hoodwink the police and to ensure there was no leakage of suspicious information.

They were arrested under Section 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating through personation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the IT Act and Rajasthan Public Gambling Ordinance.