Photos of ‘dinosaur eggs’ found in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur district started appearing on social media, with experts confirming that the structures are ammonium sediments. A group of local geology and archeology enthusiasts visited the site and dismissed claims that ‘dinosaur eggs’ were found there. Ammonite (ammonoids) was a large and diverse group of marine species that originated around 416 million years ago during the Devonian period. The group of experts found ammonium sediment in a water body called a quinine tank.

“Marine species must have been trapped in the concurrent process for centuries. It was misquoted as a dinosaur egg, “Ramesh Karuppia, one of the group’s members, was quoted as saying that Ariyalur and Perambalur were submerged in the sea in present-day Tamil Nadu. Ammonites are extinct marine species that existed some 416 million years ago. The name “ammonite” is inspired by their fossil shells’ spiral shape, which somewhat resembles the horns of tightly covered rams. These organisms are more closely related to living colloids such as octopus, squid, and cuttlefish.