Traffic violation penalties revised: See new charges

The penalties for traffic violation has been revised. The state road transport department has revised the fines for traffic violations. The revised order in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, enacted by the union government was issued by the Principal Secretary of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the new orders, under age driving, which had a penalty of only Rs.500 so far, will attract a fine of Rs. 5,000. Dangerous driving, including use of mobile phone, will now carry a penalty of Rs. 1,500 for the first offence and Rs. 10,000 for the subsequent offences. For racing and trials of speed, the compounding fee has been enhanced to Rs. 5,000 (first offence) from a meagre Rs. 500 and Rs. 10,000 for subsequent offences.

The penalty has been fixed at Rs 150 and extending up to Rs 500 for violations such as driving a vehicle without a license plate, misbehavior by a taxi driver and driving a taxi or public transport vehicle without uniform.

Likewise, in the event of disobeying orders and obstructing a checking officer, Rs 750 penalty has been fixed for two-wheelers, autorickshaws and light motor vehicles while it is Rs 1,000 for heavier vehicles. A penalty of Rs 5,000 is imposed for allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles.