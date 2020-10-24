“Ask your father “: Chief Minister launches personal attack against opposition

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United leader Nitish Kumar had launched a personal attack against his main opponent Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar has launched the personal attack against the RJD leader at a election rally in Begusarai .

“Other people got an opportunity to govern. What did they do? Was one school or college built? If you want to study today, ask your father or mother? Is there a school? Was a college built all this time?”, asked Nitish Kumar referring to Tejashwi Yadav’s parents and former Chief Minister’s of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

“… governed, made ill-gotten money and went to jail… sat his wife down on the chair. This is what has been happening in Bihar. But today, in my government, if there is anyone who does anything wrong… any man who breaks the law… he will go straight inside to jail,” Kumar added.