Gulf country removes night curfew

A gulf country has decided to remove the night time curfew. Oman has announced this. The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee.

As per the new announcement, the e nationwide night movement ban will end on October 25 at 5 am. But the ban on entering beaches in the country will continue.

The 14-day night curfew was imposed in Oman on 11 October. The curfew was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Committee has called the public to exercise maximum caution. “Dear citizens and expatriates, and establishments please exercise maximum caution and implement precautionary measures aimed at curbing the rise in infections and deaths and report offenders to the authorities concerned,” the Supreme Committee said.

.