” It doesn’t shake the conscience of the brother and sister”: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questions Rahul and Priyanka

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has questioned the selective outrage of Congress leaders in assault against women. The union minister launched strong attack against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on the Hoshiarpur rape case.

“Not a word from the tweet-friendly leader Shri Rahul Gandhi. No tweets on this, no outrage on this, and no picnic on this. A woman heads the party. Does this kind of selective outrage suits the stature of their party,” asked Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Why was there no response from the ‘tweet-friendly’ leader? Does this selective outrage suit the Congress party? At least 35 MPs were flamboyant in their statements on Twitter in the case of Hathras. Where are those 35 MPs today?” she added.

“No rape should be politicised. But because we want our political games to be played, we are selective about voicing horror when it is in some states & remain in absolute silence when it is in states governed by Congress party,” she further said.

“A six-year-old child of a Dalit migrant labourer from Bihar is raped, killed and the body half-burnt in Hoshiarpur and it doesn’t shake the conscience of the brother and sister who rush to every other place which can help them politically,” she added.

In a shocking incident , a 6-year-old girl belonging to a migrant family from Bihar was raped killed and then set on fire. The half-burnt body of the girl was found at a home in Tanda’s Jalalpur village. Police had arrested the accused Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh .