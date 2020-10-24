‘Mann Ki Baat’: Prime Minister to share his thoughts on Sunday

‘Mann Ki Baat’, the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aired on Sunday, 25 October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the programme at 11 AM. The programme will be aired by All India Radio. This is 70th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at eight in the evening.