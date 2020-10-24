National Highway cut off due to landslide

The National Highway has cut off due to landslides. The traffic through the National Highway 2 has interrupted due the landslide. The Imphal-Dimapur sector of the NH 2 has cut off due to landslide.

The landslide occurred due to incessant rain. The landslide has cut off the the main supply route for the state of Manipur. Many Imphal-bound trucks, mostly carrying essential items, were stranded along the highway. There were no immediate reports of any casualties even as was cut off.

Major rivers in the state, including the Imphal River have been flowing close to the warning level due to incessant rain . The water levels of three other major rivers –Iril, Nambul, and Nambol–have also risen.

As a precautionary measure all gates of the Imphal barrage have been opened fully. A toll-free telephone number, 1070, has also been set up at the State Emergency Operation Centre.