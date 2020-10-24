“Ravana has tested Covid positive”; A video of Ravana taking riding on an ambulance has gone viral…[watch]

A video of a Ravan effigy tied to the roof of an ambulance has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be from Haryana. The video is being widely circulating on social media with netizens speculating that Ravan has tested positive for coronavirus. An effigy of Ravan can be seen tied on top of an ambulance The video was shot from another vehicle. The text printed on the ambulance reads, “Dr. Sethi Amar Hospital, Kharkhoda, Sonipat district.” “Ravana has tested Covid positive,” an IAS officer captioned the clip.

The video is being widely circulated across social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Youtube. It has garnered more than 10,000 views on Twitter alone. While some netizens wondered if Dussehra would be celebrated after Ravan completes 14 days of the quarantine period, others wondered about the reports of Ravan’s family members.