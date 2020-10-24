WhatsApp will soon let you shop directly from chats…

New Delhi: WhatsApp Business will soon be bringing out a new feature to let users shop for goods and services right from the chat window. The feature is currently under development.

As part of the new feature, all the WhatsApp business account users would be directly able to provide product catalogues to their customers from within the chat window. A shopping button will be added on WhatsApp which will be introduced in India soon.

As per reports, the shopping button will let users add items to a cart, and check out from within the WhatsApp chat. This new feature is reportedly aimed towards helping small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Recently, WhatsApp also announced that it will now charge businesses for some services on the WhatsApp Business app. Facebook hasn`t yet revealed the pricing details. But, what this means is that businesses will have to pay for certain services. WhatsApp for Business app, however, will continue to remain free for end-users.