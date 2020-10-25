Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 90%

The recovery rate in Indian has reached at 90%. Till now, over 70 lakh 78 thousand patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in India. The fatality rate has also declined to f 1.51%. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total active cases in India stands at 668154. This is merely 8.49% of the total reported cases. The recovered cases are nearly 10.6 times more than the active cases.

Also Read: ow intensity blast took place inside medical shop

578 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. 62,000 recoveries and around 50,000 new cases were also reported in India in the last 24 hours.

11,41,000 Covid-19 tests were done in India in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to over 10 crore 25 lakhs.