‘Efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that rioters and opportunists are trying to reignite the the anti-CAA protest in the country. RSS chief said this at his annual annual Dussehra address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

“CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population. Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests,” said Bhagwat.

“ We witnessed anti-CAA protests which created tension in the country. Before it could be discussed further, the focus shifted on Corona this year. Corona overshadowed all other topics. So, communal flare in minds of few people stayed in their minds only. In the background, the efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue,” added Mohan Bhagwat.

“In 2019, Article 370 became ineffective, then the Supreme Court gave Ayodhya verdict on November 9. Entire nation accepted the verdict. On August 5, 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple was held. We witnessed patience and sensibility of Indians during these events,” Bhagwat said.